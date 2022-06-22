STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu police turns down O Panneerselvam plea to deny nod for AIADMK meet

Asked if the plea was being considered, a top official said the applicant has been told that his request was beyond the scope of police as the meeting was slated to be held indoors.

Published: 22nd June 2022 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

tamil nadu police, police officials, cops

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday declined to entertain a petition submitted by AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam urging them to deny permission to the party General and Executive Council meetings scheduled to be held here on June 23.

Underscoring law and order concerns in view of serious differences over the single leadership question within the party, Panneerselvam had on Tuesday urged the Avadi Police Commissionerate to deny permission for the meeting.

Asked if the plea was being considered, a top official said the applicant has been told that his request was beyond the scope of police as the meeting was slated to be held indoors.

"Whether to conduct the meeting or not is for the party to decide. We are fully following the High Court orders in this respect. We are geared up to provide security, strictly maintain law and order and ensure peace," a senior police official said.

"We are also planning traffic management. Some petitions, related to holding the party meeting, are also before civil courts and the subject is sub judice," the police official said.

The Madras High Court had on Tuesday directed police protection for the AIADMK meeting.

OPS, as Panneerselvam is known, had written to the Avadi Police Commissionerate requesting that permission must not be accorded to hold the AIADMK meeting on June 23 at a hall in suburban Vanagaram considering the need to maintain law and order.

He had said party office-bearer and former minister Pa Benjamin seeking security for the meet was a 'unilateral decision'.

Only the AIADMK Coordinator (OPS) and Joint Coordinator (Edappadi K Palaniswami-EPS) are empowered in this regard, he had said in his plea.

OPS is fighting the EPS camp, which is determined to scrap the current dual leadership system and make EPS as the single, supreme leader of the AIADMK.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK O Panneerselvam
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp