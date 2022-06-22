Team OPS shrinks; police cover granted for meet

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Support for Edappadi K Palaniswami to become the sole leader of the AIADMK grew manifold on Tuesday while party coordinator O Panneerselvam, who has a smaller backing in the general council (GC), went all-out to stall the June 23 meeting of the council. He filed a representation to the Avadi Police Commissioner not to allow the meeting. Sources said the Panneerselvam camp may next move the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court directed the police to provide proper protection for the meeting. Disposing of a petition filed by AIADMK Tiruvallur central district secretary P Benjamin, the court clearly indicated that the meeting can be held.

“On perusal of records and submissions from both sides, it is clear that the Executive Council and General Council Meeting is fixed on 23.06.2022, whereas one fraction of the same party is not in favour of such a meeting. This court is of the view that mere calling of the meeting cannot be stalled by another fraction. Ultimately, only the General Council will make a decision,” the court said.

State Public Prosecutor Hassan Mohammed Jinnah said the AIADMK had not submitted the schedule of the meeting or responded to 31 queries raised by the police. He said Panneerselvam could approach the police if he apprehended any problems during the event.

PH Arvindh Pandian, counsel for Panneerselvam, contended the petition was not maintainable because neither the party nor its coordinator or joint coordinator, who had powers to convene the meet, had filed it. Meanwhile, the fourth assistant city civil court judge S Priya adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by Suriyamoorthy from Dindigul seeking advance of his petition for staying the GC meeting, to Wednesday.

Panneerselvam tries to stall meeting, Jayakumar says no change in date

A sizeable number of senior functionaries, including a few who had supported Panneerselvam so far, called on Palaniswami at his residence and expressed their solidarity with him on Tuesday. At the venue for the GC meeting, preparatory work, including installation of portraits of EPS and OPS, was going on in full swing.

Panneerselvam, in his representation to Avadi Police Commissioner, reiterated the reasons he spelt out on June 20 while urging Palaniswami to postpone the meeting. Referring to the application from Benjamin to provide police protection at the meeting, OPS said the party’s coordinator and joint coordinator alone have powers to make such representations.

Also, the request to postpone the meeting has been conveyed to the hall where the meeting is to be held. “Considering the extraordinary situation and since the police has the duty to maintain law and order, and since Benjamin had sought police protection unilaterally, I request the police commissioner not to give permission for the meeting,” Panneerselvam said.

Former Minister K Pandiarajan, who is known as a supporter of OPS, met Palaniswami and expressed support for him. He said the party has been facing defeats due to the lack of a single leadership, and appealed to Panneerselvam and R Vaithilingam to cooperate.

“Talks are on with OPS to arrive at a consensus. I hope a miracle will take place before June 23,” he added. Former minister D Jayakumar said most party cadre have agreed on Palaniswami as the leader. Jayakumar charged that OPS has been trying to stall and asserted that the meeting would be held as scheduled.