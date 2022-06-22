STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN man killed by father who raped his wife

Tamilalagan came to the court in a car accompanied by his other son Kadalraja and nephew Kasidurai. Kasirajan, who was waiting near the court campus, attacked his father with a sickle.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 60-year-old man was arrested for murdering his son in broad daylight near the Thoothukudi combined court campus on Tuesday. Police identified the deceased as T Kasirajan (36) of Sundaralingamnagar near Kavarnagiri.

According to the police, the accused, K Tamilalagan, of Kavarnagiri, came to attend the trial at a Mahila court in a case registered against him for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law Mahalakshmi, the wife of Kasirajan.

Tamilalagan came to the court in a car accompanied by his other son Kadalraja and nephew Kasidurai. Kasirajan, who was waiting near the court campus, attacked his father with a sickle. However, Tamilalagan and his two accomplices, who also suffered injuries to their heads and limbs in the attack, managed to snatch the weapon from Kasirajan, and Tamilalagan hacked his son to death, police said.

The Thoothukudi South police admitted Tamilalagan, Kadalraja and Kasidurai to the Thoothukudi medical college hospital for treatment, and sent Kasirajan’s body for a post-mortem examination. They also booked Tamilalagan for murder.

According to police, Kasirajan had earlier made a failed bid to kill his father by staging a vehicle accident when Tamilalagan came out of jail after his remand term in the rape case. Mahalakshmi died by suicide on April 10.

