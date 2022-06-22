Two govt doctors in Erode suspended for skipping work

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: The Joint Director of Health Services, Erode, GS Gomathi, on Tuesday, suspended two doctors of the Kavundapadi Government Hospital for missing work on June 19.

According to sources, senior assistant surgeon Dr A Shanmuga Vadivu and chief civil surgeon Dr T Dhinakar were suspended after the former went on a tour with his family during duty hours and the latter let his son, Ashwin, a house surgeon, treat patients in his absence. The duo was suspended after an enquiry by health department officials.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian informed this to the media during his visit to the district. Along with a team of officials, the minister trekked four km to Kedamalai village in Bodhamalai hill at Rasipuram to deliver medicine kits under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM) programme.

“We received complaints about the two doctors from the GH. The complaints were investigated by our officials and the charges were found to be true. The two doctors have been placed under suspension.”

“The medical department has around 4,000 vacancies, including 1,021 doctor positions. It will be filled by the Medical Selection Board by the end of September this year. Also, as stated by our Chief Minister, hiring soldiers on a contract basis under the Agnipath scheme is absurd. So the union government must reconsider this,” he added.