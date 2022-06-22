STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vellore: Collector’s warning on 'funky' hairdos for schoolkids upsets saloon owners

Officials have listed out recommendations like hiring barbers on contract, or providing space for barbers to open shops.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian’s warning to hairdressers against giving “funky” hairdos to school students upsets hairdressers. Representatives of the Tamil Nadu Hairdressers Welfare Association met the Collector at his office to submit a petition to reconsider his decision.

The Collector was visiting a government higher secondary school in Vellore’s Kaniyambadi when he found students sporting funky hairdos and wearing uniforms tailored to desire. “We called up the hairdresser who gave the student a funky hairstyle and told him to redo it. From now on, hairdressers should give proper haircuts to students,” Kumaravel told reporters after his visit.

He also warned that their salons will be sealed if this happens again. A complaint was also raised against tailors for stitching uniforms according to the “trend”. He pointed out that tailors should stitch uniforms conforming to the standards of the State government.

But the hairdressers were worried over the collector’s remarks. When contacted, the welfare association’s district secretary, M Vijay Kumar, said, “We have been warned for something that was not our fault. We cater to the demands of customers.” The representatives of the association requested the Collector to reconsider his decision and sought his help to protect their interests.

Comments

