24-year-old S Balachandran takes home 'Mr.Thoothukudi 2022' title

The second position went to Logeswaran of Levingipuram, who won a silver medal and a cash prize of Rs 5000.

Published: 23rd June 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Thoothukudi district president of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam Peravai Palarasam P Vinayagamurthy awarding Mr.Thoothukudi title for Balachandran. | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In a gigantic achievement, 24-year-old S Balachandran was awarded the Mr Thoothukudi title at the district level body building event held at Subramaniapuram near Sawyerpuram. Over 151 bodybuilders from across the district participated in the competition organised by Thoothukudi district Tamilan Amateur Bodybuilding and Fitness Association, alongside SVPS Bell Sports Centre.

The competition was held for 10 categories based on the weight of the participants. Balachandran won a gold medal and a cash award of Rs 10,000. The second position went to Logeswaran of Levingipuram, who won a silver medal and a cash prize of Rs 5000.

