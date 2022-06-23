90-year-old woman dies in wall collapse in Ranipet

By Express News Service

RANIPET: A 90-year-old woman died on Tuesday night after a house wall collapsed on her while she was sleeping in Ranipet. This comes after rains that lashed many parts of the district. The deceased was identified as Alamelu (90) of Mettu Theru in Guruvarajapettai in Arakkonam.

Sources said Alamelu, who was alone at the time of the incident, died on the spot in her tiled-roof house. Police, on information, retrieved the body and sent it for autopsy. Arakkonam Taluk police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by her son, Manoharan.