STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

90-year-old woman dies in wall collapse in Ranipet

Arakkonam Taluk police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by her son, Manoharan.

Published: 23rd June 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

RANIPET: A 90-year-old woman died on Tuesday night after a house wall collapsed on her while she was sleeping in Ranipet. This comes after rains that lashed many parts of the district.  The deceased was identified as Alamelu (90) of Mettu Theru in Guruvarajapettai in Arakkonam.

Sources said Alamelu, who was alone at the time of the incident, died on the spot in her tiled-roof house. Police, on information, retrieved the body and sent it for autopsy. Arakkonam Taluk police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by her son, Manoharan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranipet
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp