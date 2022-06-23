STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid admissions in hospitals on rise in TN, but oxygen requirement low: Doctors

With the spike in Covid-19 cases, bed occupancy has also started increasing across Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, the State reported 771 cases and zero deaths.

Published: 23rd June 2022

Covid-19 bed occupancy has increased across the State | file photo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the spike in Covid-19 cases, bed occupancy has also started increasing across Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, the State reported 771 cases and zero deaths. Test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 3.7% against 0.8% on June 6.

According to a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health (DPH), oxygen, nonoxyge n , and ICU beds occupancy, which was 0% on June 6, stood at 0.3%, 0.5% and 0.2% respectively on Wednesday. Active cases in Tamil Nadu also increased from 862 on June 6 to 4,678 cases on Wednesday. Chennai, which reported 48 cases on June 6, reported 345 cases on Wednesday.

On June 6, oxygen-bed occupancy was 0.2%, non-oxygen bed occupancy was 0.4%, and ICU bed occupancy was 0.1%. On Wednesday, it was 1.0%, 2.2% and 0% respectively. . On Wednesday, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) had six cases, Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital eight, and Stanley Medical College Hospital three.

Doctors, however, said there was no requirement for oxygen for many patients. Dr R Jayanthi, Dean of Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital, said none of the eight patients on admission required oxygen support. Dr E Theranirajan, Dean of RGGGH, said the hospital had zero cases for several days but started receiving 1-2 cases over the last two weeks.

There were six patients on admission and none of them required oxygen support. Meanwhile, data from the DPH showed that prevalence of BA.5 variant of omicron in TN has increased from 4% in May to 25.2% in June so far. The Directorate of Public Health report said this could be the reason for the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in the State.

Variant prevalence chart

In May 2022, BA.2.38 sub-lineage was detected in 35% of the samples sequenced in TN

Moreover, BA.4 (1.4%) and BA.5 (4%) sub-lineages have also been reported

Currently, BA.2.38 is the predominant omicron variant in Tamil Nadu in May (35%) and June (35 %). A similar pattern was also reported from Maharashtra

The spread of BA.4 is not very significant, with only 1.4% in May and 0.2% in June so far

Source: Directorate of Public Health

New cases: 771, Deaths: 0,
Tests: 20,380, TPR: 3.7%,
Cured Total:34,20,364, Death
total: 38,026, Active: 4,678,
Tests Total:6,69,44,420

