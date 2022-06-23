‘Dead’ woman returns to claim land in Villupuram, demands official action

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: 76-year-old Kuppachi is still in good health. Official records, however, say she had died in 2008. In an alleged case of forging the death certificate to get ownership of a familial land, Kuppachi’s grandson Mohan had got the certificate by allegedly bribing officials to register the land in his name. She petitioned the Villupuram Collector on Tuesday to take action against Mohan while also requesting action against the officials and family members, who supported him in the forgery, and to further cancel the land registration.

Kuppachi said: “My husband Pandari died in 2006. We have two sons — Irusappan and Ezhumalai — and two daughters.” After Pandari’s death, a five-cent land in his name was divided equally among the two sons, she said. However, in 2016, Irusappan died. Following this, Irusappan’s younger son Mohan registered the two-and-a-half cents allotted to the former in his name on July 30, 2021, she said.

“I came to know about this only a few days ago. When I inquired about the registration which was held without my knowledge, I found Mohan had arranged my death certificate which stated that I died on December 30, 2008. It was issued by Villupuram zonal deputy tahsildar on July 2, 2021,” Kuppachi said.

Collector D Mohan said, “Officials found the certificate submitted for land registration is fake. I have asked the police department to hold an inquiry to find the person who issued the certificate.”