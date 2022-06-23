STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Dead’ woman returns to claim land in Villupuram, demands official action

Seventy-six-year-old Kuppachi is still in good health. Official records, however, say she had died in 2008.

Published: 23rd June 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kuppachi and grandson Suresh petition the collector to take action against officials and kin involved | Express

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: 76-year-old Kuppachi is still in good health. Official records, however, say she had died in 2008. In an alleged case of forging the death certificate to get ownership of a familial land, Kuppachi’s grandson Mohan had got the certificate by allegedly bribing officials to register the land in his name. She petitioned the Villupuram Collector on Tuesday to take action against Mohan while also requesting action against the officials and family members, who supported him in the forgery, and to further cancel the land registration.

Kuppachi said: “My husband Pandari died in 2006. We have two sons — Irusappan and Ezhumalai — and two daughters.” After Pandari’s death, a five-cent land in his name was divided equally among the two sons, she said. However, in 2016, Irusappan died. Following this, Irusappan’s younger son Mohan registered the two-and-a-half cents allotted to the former in his name on July 30, 2021, she said.

“I came to know about this only a few days ago. When I inquired about the registration which was held without my knowledge, I found Mohan had arranged my death certificate which stated that I died on December 30, 2008. It was issued by Villupuram zonal deputy tahsildar on July 2, 2021,” Kuppachi said.
Collector D Mohan said, “Officials found the certificate submitted for land registration is fake. I have asked the police department to hold an inquiry to find the person who issued the certificate.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Villupuram
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp