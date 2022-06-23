Frauster posing as Collector attempts to dupe Vellore DRO of Rs 1 lakh

By Express News Service

VELLORE: District Revenue Officer (DRO) K Ramamoorthy received a WhatsApp message from a person posing as Collector P Kumaravel Pandian urging the former to purchase Amazon gift cards worth Rs 1 lakh.



On Wednesday morning, the anonymous sender -- with the Collector's Display Picture (DP) on WhatsApp-- started off the conversation with a perfunctory message 'How are you doing?'. Subsequently, they made an urgent request asking Ramamoorthy if he was familiar with Amazon gift cards.



After Ramamoorthy replied affirmatively, the sender asked him to purchase 10 Amazon gift cards each worth `10, 000. He promised Ramamoorthy to return the amount in full by evening and keep him posted.



But Ramamoorthy grew suspicious and blocked the number. After some time, he received a message from another number that also had the Collector's display picture. This time, he asked for an update and claimed that his other phone was down.



After the DRO reported the incident to Pandian, P Vijayaragavan, Personal Assistant (PA) to the Collector, lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police unit.



During investigation, the Cyber Crime police traced the numbers and found their owners from Rajahmundry in the neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh. The police have launched a further probe in the matter.



Case registered against fraudsters in Kovai



The City Cyber Crime Police have registered a case against unidentified person(s) for using the District Collector profile picture to create WhatsApp Id and seeking money as gift.

Upon coming to know that a WhatsApp account with the picture as DP was being misused , Collector GS Sameeran directed police to trace the perpetrators. According to sources, the suspects sent messages to various WhatsApp numbers and sought money through Amazon gift coupons in the name of social service. Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan said an investigation is underway to find the suspect.