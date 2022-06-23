Frauster posing as Collector attempts to dupe Vellore DRO of Rs 1 lakh

VELLORE: District Revenue Officer (DRO) K Ramamoorthy received a WhatsApp message from a person posing as Collector P Kumaravel Pandian urging the former to purchase Amazon gift cards worth Rs 1 lakh.
On Wednesday morning, the anonymous sender -- with the Collector's Display Picture (DP) on WhatsApp-- started off the conversation with a perfunctory message 'How are you doing?'. Subsequently, they made an urgent request asking Ramamoorthy if he was familiar with Amazon gift cards.
After Ramamoorthy replied affirmatively, the sender asked him to purchase 10 Amazon gift cards each worth `10, 000. He promised Ramamoorthy to return the amount in full by evening and keep him posted.
But Ramamoorthy grew suspicious and blocked the number. After some time, he received a message from another number that also had the Collector's display picture. This time, he asked for an update and claimed that his other phone was down.
After the DRO reported the incident to Pandian, P Vijayaragavan, Personal Assistant (PA) to the Collector, lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police unit.
During investigation, the Cyber Crime police traced the numbers and found their owners from Rajahmundry in the neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh. The police have launched a further probe in the matter.
Case registered against fraudsters in Kovai
The City Cyber Crime Police have registered a case against unidentified person(s) for using the District Collector profile picture to create WhatsApp Id and seeking money as gift.
Upon coming to know that a WhatsApp account with the picture as DP was being misused , Collector GS Sameeran directed police to trace the perpetrators. According to sources, the suspects sent messages to various WhatsApp numbers and sought money through Amazon gift coupons in the name of social service. Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan said an investigation is underway to find the suspect.
VELLORE: District Revenue Officer (DRO) K Ramamoorthy received a WhatsApp message from a person posing as Collector P Kumaravel Pandian urging the former to purchase Amazon gift cards worth Rs 1 lakh.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Shiv Sena engaging with rebel MLAs directly, but no hopes of rapprochement: Sources
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Vehicle carrying pilgrims falls into roadside ditch in UP; 10 dead, 7 injured
Maharashtra political crisis: NCP chief Sharad Pawar holds party meeting
Vodafone Idea defers Rs 8,837 crore AGR dues payment, gets option to pay interest via equity
Bypolls underway for 10 seats, battle of prestige for AAP in Punjab