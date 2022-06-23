Kadambakuttai tribals await construction of road for a decade

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Residents of Kadambakuttai, a tribal village in Denkanikottai, are waiting for a road for over a decade. Over 40 families reside in Kadambakuttai and Veerabadran Kottaai. These include 30 Irula families and ten caste Hindu families. The village has a Panchayat Union Primary School.



Due to lack of road, people have trek three km downhill to reach Marandahalli, in Dharmapuri, which is seven km away to buy essential commodities.



J Murugesan (35), a resident, said "We have given many petitions to the district administration and to the elected representatives of Thalli constituency, but no action has been taken so far. The road falls under Palacode forest range and Denkanikottai forest range. Due to the lack of roads, many students are struggling to continue their education. Further, in the case of an emergency or major health issue, we have to carry people in makeshift cradles down the hill."



A Chennappan (55), another villager added, decades ago, two women allegedly died during pregnancy but now things have changed. And goods have to be carried using donkeys.



Thalli MLA T Ramachandran said, "I have discussed the issue with Hosur Forest Division Wildlife Warden K Karthikeyani but she said it has to be taken up with higher officials. I will meet her again to address the issue."



A forest department official said that people have to approach both Palacode and Kelamangalam Block Development Office, from there proposals will be sent to both district forest ranges, and to Hosur Forest Division DFO, who can take appropriate steps. Kelamangalam BDO Santhalakshmi said she would discuss the issue with DFO. DRDA project director G Malarvizhi also assured that she would look into the matter.



Last year, Health Minister Ma Subramanian trekked to this habitation and assured people to fullfil basic amenities regarding health department.