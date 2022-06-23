STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PMK extends its support to BJP’s President candidate Droupadi Murmu

Hours after the BJP announced Droupadi Murmu as its Presidential candidate, the PMK extended its support for Murmu, becoming the first party from the State to do so.

Published: 23rd June 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Droupadi Murmu receives greetings at her residence in Mayurbhanj, Odisha | pTI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hours after the BJP announced Droupadi Murmu as its Presidential candidate, the PMK extended its support for Murmu, becoming the first party from the State to do so. In a press statement, the party said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda had telephoned PMK chief Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, to seek his support for their candidate. 

After consultations with PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and high-level committee members, it was decided to support the BJP since Murmu is from the tribal community and would be India’s first tribal to hold the top office of the country, the release added.

Since the BJP falls short by a few thousand votes to get its candidate elected, PMK’s the support would be crucial as the BJP aims for the magical halfway mark.

