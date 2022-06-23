Priests must verify age of bride before marriage in Kallakurichi: Collector

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: Every priest conducting marriages must ensure the bride is above 18 years, and must verify age proof from parents, Collector PN Sridhar instructed priests on Wednesday. This comes after an increased number of child marriages was reported in April and May in Kallakurichi.



The Collector PN Sridhar held a meeting with priests from multiple religions to curb such incidents in future. Addressing the meeting, he said, "The wedding card printers must verify the bride's age before printing invitations. If the bride is under 18, priests and printers must immediately bring it to the notice of the district women and child welfare office at toll-free number 181 or to the child helpline 1098."



He further said if they fail to stick to the protocol, severe action will be taken against them. Parents, relatives and the priests who had organised and supported child marriages will be booked under POCSO Act in the future, added Sridhar.



According to an official statement, around 17 child marriages were reported to the social welfare department in May at Kallakurichi. All reported marriages were stopped and the girls were rescued by officials. The meeting with priests was a part of the awareness drive.