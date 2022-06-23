STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quashing of orders to assign temple land to govt depts upheld

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the order of a single judge quashing the orders of two district Collectors for assigning temple land to the Fisheries and Transport departments.
The bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala recently passed the orders on a batch of writ appeals made by government departments, including Revenue and Fisheries.

The appeals challenged a 2020 order quashing the orders of the Kancheepuram collector to assign 2.03 acres of Sakthi Muthamman temple at Neelankarai to the Fisheries department in 1963 for construction of ice storage and other facilities. Only a portion of the land was utilised.

The other matter involved assigning 1.15 acres belonging to the Kottai Mariamman temple in Salem to the Transport department to construct an RTO office.“We find no error in the order of the learned single judge holding the land to be a temple poramboke under the control of HR&CE department, and therefore, the assignment of the said land by the G.O dated 27.09.1963 to be illegal,” the bench said in a recent order.

It further stated that the land in question remained in the temple’s possession and was rightly taken to be a temple poramboke land. Therefore, the GO could not have been issued to assign the land to the Fisheries department, it added.

Referring to the assignment of land to the Transport department, the bench said it violated the HR&CE Act of 1959, and Rule 13 of the Revenue Standing Order No 26. However, the HR&CE commissioner would be at liberty to exercise powers under Section 34 of the Act of 1959, the bench said.

Madras High Court
