Raids to crack down on plastic usage in Tiruchy mere eyewash: Activists

TIRUCHY: Though the ban on single-use plastic bags had come into effect on January 1, 2019, environmental activists have questioned its implementation as use of plastics is still high in the city. The ban is turning out to be an eyewash and the new collector and corporation commissioner should pay special attention in controlling plastic use, they said.

Despite the ban and awareness created by activists, volunteers and officials, the use of plastic has been high, especially in tea shops, hotels, and roadside restaurants across the city, activists said.

Tiruchy Mayor M Anbalagan, on May 18, held a consultative meeting with members of merchants associations, restaurant owners, and plastic sellers on compliance to the ban. The mayor said that it should be avoided from May 31 and violations would result in fines. However, the use of plastic has not diminished even slightly and is still in use in shops and hotels, the activist alleged. "We filed several petitions with the collectorate and the corporation office to reduce plastic use. The raids they conducted were mere eyewash," they said.

Speaking to TNIE, environmental activist R Shyam said, "The plastic ban has been the talk of the city. However, there has been no considerable change. We can see people carrying plastic bags on the streets, and it is widely used in tea shops and hotels as well. Awareness programmes are being conducted only to

reduce the use of plastic. But arrangements on providing for alternatives have not been made."

T Arumugam, another activist, said, "Once the plastic ban came into effect, traders started hiding plastic products fearing action. However, lack of action has taken away their fears. Only strict implementation of the ban and making available affordable alternatives will help. We expect the new collector and the corporation commissioner to take action."

When contacted, Anbalagan told TNIE, "We have already informed the merchants' associations. They have asked for a month's time. We will take strict action from July 1."