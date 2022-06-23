STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Raids to crack down on plastic usage in Tiruchy mere eyewash: Activists

Despite the ban and awareness created by activists, volunteers and officials, the use of plastic has been high

Published: 23rd June 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

A woman customer carrying plastic bags at Gandhi Market in Tiruchy | M K Ashok Kumar

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Though the ban on single-use plastic bags had come into effect on January 1, 2019, environmental activists have questioned its implementation as use of plastics is still high in the city. The ban is turning out to be an eyewash and the new collector and corporation commissioner should pay special attention in controlling plastic use, they said.

Despite the ban and awareness created by activists, volunteers and officials, the use of plastic has been high, especially in tea shops, hotels, and roadside restaurants across the city, activists said.

Tiruchy Mayor M Anbalagan, on May 18, held a consultative meeting with members of merchants associations, restaurant owners, and plastic sellers on compliance to the ban. The mayor said that it should be avoided from May 31 and violations would result in fines. However, the use of plastic has not diminished even slightly and is still in use in shops and hotels, the activist alleged. "We filed several petitions with the collectorate and the corporation office to reduce plastic use. The raids they conducted were mere eyewash," they said.

Speaking to TNIE, environmental activist R Shyam said, "The plastic ban has been the talk of the city. However, there has been no considerable change. We can see people carrying plastic bags on the streets, and it is widely used in tea shops and hotels as well. Awareness programmes are being conducted only to
reduce the use of plastic. But arrangements on providing for alternatives have not been made."

T Arumugam, another activist, said, "Once the plastic ban came into effect, traders started hiding plastic products fearing action. However, lack of action has taken away their fears. Only strict implementation of the ban and making available affordable alternatives will help. We expect the new collector and the corporation commissioner to take action."

When contacted, Anbalagan told TNIE, "We have already informed the merchants' associations. They have asked for a month's time. We will take strict action from July 1."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy Plastic Ban single-use plastic
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp