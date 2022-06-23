STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Remorseful' thief returns Rs 10,000 to Shiva Temple in Ranipet 

Police sources confirmed that the temple authorities got the stolen money.

Published: 23rd June 2022 05:12 AM

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Perhaps inspired by the old Tamil proverb 'Thirudanaai Paarthu Thirunthavittal Thiruttai Ozhikka Mudiyathu', (Thievery cannot be stopped unless a thief changes his mind), a man full of 'remorse' returned Rs 10,000 he stole from a temple hundi in Ranipet.

Two weeks after stealing the money, the man returned to the Lord Shiva temple atop the Kanchanagiri Hills -- the crime scene. This time, he brought an apology note.

In the letter, he stated, "I stole the hundi money intentionally. But after the incident, I was crestfallen. Problems started piling up one after another in my family. So, I returned the money to where it belonged. I do not know if God would forgive me for my sin, but I apologise."

Police sources confirmed that the temple authorities got the stolen money. "The identity of the man behind the theft could not be discovered," police sources said.

