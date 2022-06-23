Tirunelveli: Abducted baby rescued within 36 hours, three arrested

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Three persons, including a TV news reporter, were arrested by Pappakudi police for allegedly kidnapping a six-month-old girl baby for money on Wednesday. The police rescued the child within 36 hours from the accused identified as Kani (57), and Muthaselvi (30), both residents of Keezha Pappakudi, and Karthikeyan (34), a TV news reporter of Alangulam.



In a statement, the district police said, "On June 20, Esakkiammal (19) of Keezha Pappakudi, was sleeping with her baby. When she woke up around 5 am, she found the baby missing. As she could not trace her in the nearby areas, she filed a complaint with the Pappakudi police. Based on the instruction from the Superintendent of Police P Saravanan, police inspector Chandramohan and other police personnel launched a search for the child."



Speaking to media persons, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ambasamudram Francis said on combing CCTV footage of nearby areas, the police narrowed down on the suspects and rescued the baby within a short span of time.

"This was the first kidnap attempt by the accused. Their motive was to sell the child to a childless couple in Alangulam area and get money," he added.



Saravanan appreciated the police personnel for their quick action.