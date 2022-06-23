TNUHDB reneged on promise of tenement allotment at Kalmanthai, say erstwhile colony dwellers

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as applications are being processed for allotting the tenements built by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) at Kalmanthai in the city, over 100 families who had shifted from the premises, reportedly on the assurance of housing units for them too, claim officials as having reneged on the promise. Tenements are instead being allotted to outsiders in return for 'favours',

they added.



The TNUHDB project has constructed 192 housing units, out of which 64 tenements have been allotted to those who were staying in the old housing board buildings built several decades ago. The old ones were razed in 2018 owing to the precarious condition they were in and reconstructed. Before their demolition, over a hundred families were also residing on the colony premises, albeit by encroaching as small temporary houses, sources said.



Such dwellers were the extended family members of the occupants of the old buildings, who settled down after marriage, some almost as early as four decades ago. During the demolition drive, the houses of such families were also razed on the promise of allotment of the reconstructed tenements, sources added.



S Geetha (55), who was one such occupant for more than 40 years, said, “Now I am residing in a nearby house on rent. For a daily-wage worker like me, it is a mess as a considerable portion of my wages goes into paying the rent.” She urged the authorities to allot the remaining 128 tenements to people like her.



Geetha is one among the affected families whose members are into menial jobs as cart-pullers, sanitation workers, etc. in the locality. While the families said they have official documents to prove them having resided in the TNUHDB colony, they claimed the officials as having told them that the new tenements wouldn’t be allotted to relatives of those 64 who have already secured one.



Ilanjiyam, another former resident of the colony, said, "The officials are finding reasons to not allot a house and are instead giving it to outsiders in exchange for some favour."



When enquired, TNUHDB Executive Engineer (Tiruchy) D Ilamaparuthi dismissed the claims of bias in allotment and said the process is being carried out based on eligibility norms as laid out by the scheme.



Mentioning the housing units as having been built with the support of the Union government, he said the eligibility criteria for allotment include the beneficiary not owning any pucca house and their annual income as not exceeding Rs 3 lakh.



As for the requests of the families who had lived out of temporary houses for tenement allotment in Kalmanthai, the executive engineer said it would be taken up with the district collector for further action.