Troubled by uncleared sewage for six months, students quit Ariyalur govt school

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Students and teachers of the government higher secondary school at T Palur in the district are worried as no action has been taken for over six months to stop sewage flow into the campus from a damaged compound wall.



According to sources, the school of over 50 years has a total of 900 students in Classes 6-12 and 30 teachers, including the headmaster. Its compound wall collapsed to a length of around 100 metres following heavy rain six months ago, making sewage from a nearby drainage line to enter the campus. Apart from complaining about the unbearable stench, students and teachers have been flagging the potential health threat. However, their repeated pleas with the authorities to address the issue have allegedly fallen on deaf ears.



A student, who did not wish to be named, said, “Sewage stagnates right in front of our toilets and we are forced to walk through it. It happens owing to block in sewer lines. Stray cattle and pigs are roaming inside the campus freely as the compound wall is yet to be repaired.This affects classes.”



A teacher said, “During nights, tipplers enter the premises and they leave behind empty bottles. Sometimes, students clear the broken bottles lying on the campus. Fearing health issues owing to sewage stagnation, several students have left the school and joined another government school nearby. This has affected the school’s enrolment this year. The district administration should take action.”



When contacted, Jayankondam MLA Ka So Ka Kannan said, “I have informed the PWD to build a compound wall utilising this year’s maintenance fund.” A panchayat official said the sewage will be cleared.