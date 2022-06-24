ASI gazette notified megalithic site in Perumbakkam turns into dumpyard 

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an act of utter negligence, a megalithic ancient site gazette-notified by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) last month has been converted into a dump yard by the Perumbakkam panchayat.

The green cover has been razed using earthmovers and tonnes of unsegregated municipal solid waste have been dumped at the site. The New Indian Express visited the area on Thursday and found cattle rummaging through the garbage, including plastic waste. Ironically, a notice board erected by the ASI at the entrance of the dump yard said the site is a ‘prohibited area’ in accordance with the Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958.

P Rajesh, who runs an automobile workshop in the neighbourhood, said, "I can't believe what is happening. Panchayat officials are saying it’s a revenue land and will be used as a transit point for disposing of municipal waste. There are a lot of residential localities nearby which will be affected if the place becomes a permanent landfill."

Photo | Ashwin Prasath

Geo Damin, a resident of Sithalapakkam and a member of Chennai-based environmental group Poovulagin Nanbargal, said the site borders Perumbakkam reserve forest and such random and indiscriminate dumping will be detrimental to the environment.

After The New Indian Express shared the images of the site with M Kalimuthu, Superintending Archeologist, ASI (Chennai Circle), the officer visited the area on Thursday evening and confirmed that solid waste was being dumped in a prohibited area (megalithic cists and cairns site). "I have directed my staff to meet Perumbakkam panchayats officials on Friday to stop the dumping of garbage. An official notice will also be served as per rules. The problem is many ASI site lands are owned by the State government. We need to get ownership of those land," he said.

Tambaram forest ranger R Vidyapathi said, a few years back, a similar attempt was made to convert the area into a dump yard, but it was dropped after the forest department raised objections. "We will take up the issue again with panchayat authorities," he said.