STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

ASI gazette notified megalithic site in Perumbakkam turns into dumpyard 

The green cover has been razed using earthmovers and tonnes of unsegregated municipal solid waste have been dumped at the site.

Published: 24th June 2022 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

The waste dumped at the Archelogical site at Nookampalayam village. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

The waste dumped at the Archelogical site at Nookampalayam village. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an act of utter negligence, a megalithic ancient site gazette-notified by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) last month has been converted into a dump yard by the Perumbakkam panchayat.   

The green cover has been razed using earthmovers and tonnes of unsegregated municipal solid waste have been dumped at the site. The New Indian Express visited the area on Thursday and found cattle rummaging through the garbage, including plastic waste. Ironically, a notice board erected by the ASI at the entrance of the dump yard said the site is a ‘prohibited area’ in accordance with the Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958. 

P Rajesh, who runs an automobile workshop in the neighbourhood, said, "I can't believe what is happening. Panchayat officials are saying it’s a revenue land and will be used as a transit point for disposing of municipal waste. There are a lot of residential localities nearby which will be affected if the place becomes a permanent landfill."    

Photo | Ashwin Prasath

Geo Damin, a resident of Sithalapakkam and a member of Chennai-based environmental group Poovulagin Nanbargal, said the site borders Perumbakkam reserve forest and such random and indiscriminate dumping will be detrimental to the environment. 

After The New Indian Express shared the images of the site with M Kalimuthu, Superintending Archeologist, ASI (Chennai Circle), the officer visited the area on Thursday evening and confirmed that solid waste was being dumped in a prohibited area (megalithic cists and cairns site). "I have directed my staff to meet Perumbakkam panchayats officials on Friday to stop the dumping of garbage. An official notice will also be served as per rules. The problem is many ASI site lands are owned by the State government. We need to get ownership of those land," he said. 

Tambaram forest ranger R Vidyapathi said, a few years back, a similar attempt was made to convert the area into a dump yard, but it was dropped after the forest department raised objections. "We will take up the issue again with panchayat authorities," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
archeological survey of India Perumbakkam Dumpyard 
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp