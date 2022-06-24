Coimbatore's Paraipathi waiting for four years for a leader to open toilets

Palanivel Rajan C By

COIMBATORE: Paraipathi, a tribal hamlet in Anaimalai taluk, has been declared as open defecation free (ODF) village, but more than 40 families are still waiting for a public toilet complex that were built in 2018 at a cost of Rs 4 lakh under Swachh Bharat Scheme to be opened.



The residents said officials informed them that the toilets would be put to use only after it is inaugurated by a politician. Since no leader has inaugurated it so far, they enter the forest to relieve themselves.



K Mani, a resident of the village, said even though they had enquired about the toilet several times, officials told them to “wait”. Further, the villagers said water for the toilets is drawn from the 2,000-litre tank used to supply drinking water to the hamlet. They expressed fear that there may not be enough water to drink once the toilets are inaugurated.



Further, he said the building and pipes are damaged due to lack of maintenance “The water lines and wastewater pipes are exposed to the harsh sun and have became fragile,” he said.



P Selvaraj (35), a father of two children, said he gets scared whenever the children enter the woods after dusk . “During late hours, if someone goes to defecate the entire family has to be awake till the person returns.” He added that there are around 60 children and women, and most of them refrain from going into the forest after sunset. This could affect their health, he worried.



“The government advertises so much about clean India, but actually doesn’t care about us,” he said.



V Ramakrishnan, Executive Officer of Odaiyakulam town panchayat, under which the village comes, admitted that water for the toilets is drawn from the drinking water tank, and that he has taken steps to arrange alternative source. “We have finalised a tender a few months back for the fixing of a separate borewell for the toilets,” he said.



When asked about the villagers’ complaint aboutthe complex remaining closed, he said, “I got transferred here only at the end of last year and am not aware of the closed toilets. Carelessness of the previous officers put the toilet out of use,” he added.



Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, Sub Collector, Pollachi, said.”I am not sure about the issue and if there is a toilet complex and not allowed for public use. Action will be taken regarding this. “



GS Samreen, District Collector, Coimbatore, said if the construction was completed, the complex should have opened for public use.

“Only if the cost of the project exceeds `1 crore, some inaugural function will be held,” he added, when pointed out that people were waiting for a politician to open it. He added, if the complaint is true, action will be taken and toilets will be opened immediately.