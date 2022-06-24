CPM stage protest against Agnipath, Over 200 detained

By Express News Service

MADURAI: CPM cadre staged a protest in front of the Kattabomman statue on Thursday against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme. During the protest, a dispute broke out between police and the CPI members, and following this, over 200 members were detained. Urban District Secretary said the Centre has announced the scheme to implement RSS ideologies.

Madurai MP S Venkatesan while addressing the gathering said youth across the nation have been dreaming of joining the armed forces and announcing ‘Agnipath’ scheme has made it impossible for them to get employed.

“BJP is sowing seeds of ‘fascism’ for dividing people.” Condemning the privatisation of trains by the Centre, the MP said instead of providing service to the people, the BJP is doing favours for private players and corporates to earn more profit.