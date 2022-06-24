Diarrhoea cases in Karaikal rise from 200 to 450 in four days

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: With cases related to diarrhoea and stomach pain doubling in Karaikal in four days, the administration, apart from keeping a check on eatables, has emphasised on the need to maintain quality drinking water standards and cleanliness.

The number of diarrhoea and stomach pain cases, which stood at 200 on Sunday, rose to 450 on Thursday. According to sources, at least 35 people are getting admitted to the general hospital in Karaikal on a daily basis, while about 40 are being treated as out-patients at primary health centres.

While officials initially suspected the consumption of stale fruits as reason, they are now focusing on leaking water pipelines and clearing of garbage to prevent water contamination, sources said. This, in turn, is expected to prevent fly infestation, officials said.

Water and food contamination have been identified as major reasons for the outbreak of stomach-related issues. The alleged use of ripening agents on fruits is also suspected to be a reason.

R Sivarajakumar, Deputy Director of Health Services (immunisation) in Karaikal, said, "We are working along with PWD. We have requested them to check for leakage in pipelines in areas where more diarrhoea cases have been reported. We have started to prevent water contamination by fixing pipelines."

A week ago, residents of Karaikalmedu tsunami quarters fell ill when underground drinking water pipeline developed a leak, leading to contamination. PWD officials said indiscriminate digging and related activities led to damage.

A senior PWD official said, "We have fixed leaks on Mariamman Kovil Street, Mama Thambi Maraicar Street and Vala Theru. Leaks were spotted at sections of the pipeline leading to residential areas. Those were outdated and we have fixed them."

The district administration has stressed on the need for proper disposal of household waste to avoid health hazards. The municipality has been working along with an organisation, 'Hand in Hand Inclusive Development and Services,' towards achieving this.

G Senthilnathan, corporation commissioner, said, "Over a hundred workers are collecting waste on a door-to-door basis. We are trying to learn from them whether residents face drinking water-related issues. We are sharing information with PWD as well. We are ensuring that no garbage is dumped on the streets."