STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Diarrhoea cases in Karaikal rise from 200 to 450 in four days

PWD officials said indiscriminate  digging and related activities led to damage.

Published: 24th June 2022 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

Officials inspecting faulty water pipes in Karaikal on Thursday | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: With cases related to diarrhoea and stomach pain doubling in Karaikal in four days, the administration, apart from keeping a check on eatables, has emphasised on the need to maintain quality drinking water standards and cleanliness.

The number of diarrhoea and stomach pain cases, which stood at 200 on Sunday, rose to 450 on Thursday. According to sources, at least 35 people are getting admitted to the general hospital in Karaikal on a daily basis, while about 40 are being treated as out-patients at primary health centres.

While officials initially suspected the consumption of stale fruits as reason, they are now focusing on leaking water pipelines and clearing of garbage to prevent water contamination, sources said. This, in turn, is expected to prevent fly infestation, officials said.

Water and food contamination have been identified as major reasons for the outbreak of stomach-related issues. The alleged use of ripening agents on fruits is also suspected to be a reason.

R Sivarajakumar, Deputy Director of Health Services (immunisation) in Karaikal, said, "We are working along with PWD. We have requested them to check for leakage in pipelines in areas where more diarrhoea cases have been reported. We have started to prevent water contamination by fixing pipelines."

A week ago, residents of Karaikalmedu tsunami quarters fell ill when underground drinking water pipeline developed a leak, leading to contamination. PWD officials said indiscriminate  digging and related activities led to damage.

A senior PWD official said, "We have fixed leaks on Mariamman Kovil Street, Mama Thambi Maraicar Street and Vala Theru. Leaks were spotted at sections of the pipeline leading to residential areas. Those were outdated and we have fixed them."

The district administration has stressed on the need for proper disposal of household waste to avoid health hazards. The municipality has been working along with an organisation, 'Hand in Hand Inclusive Development and Services,' towards achieving this.

G Senthilnathan, corporation commissioner, said, "Over a hundred workers are collecting waste on a door-to-door basis. We are trying to learn from them whether residents face drinking water-related issues. We are sharing information with PWD as well. We are ensuring that no garbage is dumped on the streets."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diarrhoea  Karaikal ONGC
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp