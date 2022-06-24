STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EPS’ plans stalled by 4.30 am Madras HC order

HC prohibits AIADMK general council from tinkering with bylaws, adopting new resolutions 

CHENNAI: In a prelude to the political spectacle that played out through the day on Thursday, a division bench of the Madras High Court, after a late-night hearing, passed an order around 4.30 am restraining the AIADMK general council from adopting any resolution other than the 23 items already approved by the party.

A bench of Justice M Duraisamy and Justice Sundar Mohan, who heard the case at the former judge’s residence in Anna Nagar, gave the ruling on an appeal filed by Shanmugam, a general council member, and others against a single judge’s order passed on Wednesday.

The bench said the general council is free to discuss any matter but cannot adopt resolutions on issues other than the 23 items already approved and cannot tinker with AIADMK bylaws to restore the post of general secretary.

While senior counsels, including Vijay Narayan and SR Rajagopal, represented Palaniswami, PH Arvindh Pandian appeared on behalf of O Panneerselvam. Refusing to stay the GC or stall it from amending bylaws, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy, who heard the original petitions on Wednesday, said the internal affairs of amending rules, regulations or bylaws are left to the wisdom of general council members of the party.

“This court cannot imagine what would take place during the general council meeting and issue interim orders/directions in advance,” the judge said in the order. “It is well settled that in matters of internal issues of an association/party, courts normally do not interfere, leaving it open to the association/party and its members to pass resolutions and frame a bylaw, or rule for better administration of the party,” the judge said. 

Justice Ramasamy also said it is for the general council and its members to decide and pass resolutions and this court cannot interfere with the process of conducting the general council meeting. The court ordered notice to respondents and posted the matter to July 11 for the next hearing.

‘Those who wanted to destroy DMK failing’
Chennai: Taking a veiled dig at the rift within the AIADMK, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said those who wanted to destroy the DMK are unable to accomplish their mission. While solemnising the wedding of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran’s granddaughter, he said,

“We are here for a wedding... On the other hand, you know what is going on in another hall (where the AIADMK’s general council meeting was held). We need not interfere. Those who wanted to destroy the DMK are unable to accomplish it. The DMK can’t be destroyed.” ENS

