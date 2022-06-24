Mettupalayam's residents allege minister Ramachandran blocking stream by constructing wall

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents of Indira Nagar near Mettupalayam alleged that Forest Minister K Ramachandran is constructing a wall in a stream to protect his land from elephant intrusions. The residents expressed fear that water flow would be diverted and the locality would be flooded once water level increases during rains.



M Chandran, a resident, told TNIE that more than 50 families used to take shelter in a grove close to the stream during heavy rains. "In 1994, more than 14 people from Ramasamy Nagar were swept away in the strong current. A 6-year-old girl was swept away eight years ago, which was the last such incident. If the construction of the wall is complete, we are sure that the rainwater will enter our houses and there will be flooding," he added. He said the wall is 15 metres long nd the minister plans to extend it.



BJP town president SA Uma Shankar said, "A few years ago, PWD constructed revetments to prevent flooding at Indira Nagar, after which there has been no major floods from foothills of western ghats. But because of the wall, there is a high chance of rain water inundating the locality."



Following stiff opposition from the local, the construction work was suspended a couple of days ago. The residents said the minister inspected the area on Tuesday, and that it was for resuming the work.



Ramachandran denied the charges. He told TNIE that he is constructing the wall on his land. Further, he said revenue officials, led by Mettupalayam tahsildar Malathi, had confirmed that the wall was being built on his land after surveying the area. He claimed that the wall would prevent flooding in Indira Nagar.



Tahsildar Malathi said the surveyor found that the wall was being built on the minister's land and not the PWD land.