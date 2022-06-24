STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paddy ruined: Two DPC officials suspended

Published: 24th June 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A procurement officer and a clerk attached to the direct procurement centre (DPC) of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation near Cheyyur in Chengalpattu were placed under suspension after 300 bags of paddy were ruined in the recent rains.

Following complaints over poor storage facilities at the DPC in Vedal village near Cheyyur, district-level officials from TNCSC inspected the spot and found that tarpaulin sheets were not used before stocking the paddy bags. 

“Arrangements have been made to shift the 20,000 MT paddy stocked in the DPC to rice mills in Chengalpattu district,” said J Radhakrishnan, Secretary, Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection, in a press note on Thursday. 

