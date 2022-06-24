Police to conduct DNA test on PwD woman to nab rapist in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore district (rural) police on Thursday registered a rape case against unidentified person/s who allegedly sexually assaulted a Person with Disability because of which she became pregnant twice and delivered babies in the last two years. The incident came to light after the district social welfare officer lodged a complaint.



According to police, the woman (29) was living with her father in an abandoned shelter at Thondamuthur. The father (64) was a rag picker and the breadwinner.



She first became pregnant in 2020 and gave birth to a male baby. The baby was given up for adoption to the social welfare department. She allegedly did not file a police complaint regarding the sexual assault. Subsequently, the two moved to an abandoned under-construction house at Ranga Nagar in Pachapalayam village near Perur.



She became pregnant again and gave birth to a girl baby in March this year. Locals brought this to the notice of the district administration. Based on the Collector's instructions, officials from the social welfare department and Perur police rescued them and sent to a home near Sulur.



The woman did not prefer a police complaint again, but the district social welfare officer lodged a complaint based on which police registered a case.



"Both babies were donated for adoption. But the victim is not ready to reveal the identity of the perpetrator. A case has been registered under the IPC section 376 (2) (l) and section 92 (b) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, and a special team has been formed. We people who were in close contact with the woman could be the perpetrator.We have planned to conduct DNA test on the victim, her children and suspects to establish a match. The woman is being given counselling," a police officer said.