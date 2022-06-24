President poll: BJP seeks AIADMK support

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP national general secretary CT Ravi, who is also in charge of the party’s affairs in Tamil Nadu, and State BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday called on AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami at the latter’s residence and sought the party’s support for the NDA’s presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu.

Senior AIADMK leaders, former ministers, and headquarters secretaries were present during the discussion. Later, the BJP team also called on AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and sought his support too.

Answering reporters’ queries after meeting the BJP team, former minister D Jayakumar said, “BJP leaders have sought AIADMK’s support. They also requested that a representative of the AIADMK be there when Droupadi Murmu files her nomination.”

Asked whether the party promised its support, Jayakumar said Palaniswami would take a decision after consulting senior party leaders.

On speculations that CT Ravi was in Chennai to mediate between the factions within the AIADMK, Jayakumar said, “The BJP team called on us to request AIADMK’s support for its presidential candidate. Nothing else.” Asked whether there was a message from the BJP that the AIADMK should stand united, Jayakumar said, “The question does not arise since BJP has never interfered in affairs of the AIADMK.”