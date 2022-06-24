STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protesters in 14 villages demand Sterlite Copper plant reopening

"We will reach out to the Chief Secretary of the State government and hold a rally in Chennai and Delhi," activist A Dhamotharan said.

Published: 24th June 2022 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

The Sterlite copper plant

The Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Demanding the reopening of Sterlite copper plant, protests were held at 14 villages in the district. Protesters urged Vedanta's founder to reconsider his decisions of selling the plant at Thoothukudi. Police authorities successfully negotiated with the protesters asking them to withdraw.

However, pro-Sterlite activist A Dhamotharan, who led the stir, said they will reflect the protest in different ways even if they did not have clearance from the Thoothukudi police. "We will reach out to the Chief Secretary of the State government and hold a rally in Chennai and Delhi," he said.

The villages where the protests were staged are Pandarampatti, Sankaraperi, Meelavittan, Madathur, Kummareddiarpuram, Naduvakurichi, Rajavinkovil, Puurpandiapuram, Sillanatham, Saminatham and Ayyanadapu.

