Thoothukudi: Man runs 25 km to promote minor millets among youth

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: To highlight the importance of minor millets and body fitness, a 62-year-old karate master Immanuel of Teachers Colony ran for 25 km (62 rounds) at Tharuvai Grounds, on his birthday. Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan appreciated his efforts and handed over a trophy to him.

Immanuel said that he took up the awareness run to highlight the benefits of minor millets, the consumption of which has reduced among the youth with the increase in junk foods. Saying that it has a variety of nutritional benefits, he asked youths to include the millet along with other food items to keep their body fit.