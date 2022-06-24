Tiruchi Siva’s BJP leader son arrested for ‘taking’ bus

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: BJP State OBC wing secretary S Suriya, son of DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly taking a bus and intimidating its owner. Police said, “Suriya’s car was damaged in an accident involving a bus on June 11.

The bus owner promised to pay the difference beyond the insurance claim to repair the car, but Suriya later allegedly demanded more money, which the owner refused. On June 17, Suriya and his friends found the bus at the Tiruchy bus stand, asked the passengers to get off, and took it away.”

A complaint was lodged, and Suriya booked. “A case is being foisted on me owing to pressure from two DMK ministers,” Suriya alleged. BJP cadre protested against his arrest.