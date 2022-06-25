Beds for Covid-19 patients readied at govt hospitals: Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said beds for Covid-19 patients were being readied in various government hospitals. He told reporters that Covid-19 cases were doubling in several States, including Maharashtra.

“The BA 4 and 5 variants spread rapidly all over the world and in India as well. In comparison, the rate of spread was slower in TN. Around 92% of the Covid-19 patients were advised to be under home isolation. Only 8% required hospitalisation,” he said.

Works were underway to establish more Covid Care Centres across TN for the use of those who couldn’t isolate themselves at home. This apart, 200-300 beds had been readied at various government hospitals.

“BA 4 and BA 5 variants don’t cause many deaths, unlike the Delta variant. It is, however, important to not drop one’s guard,” he further said.

On the spike in cases in Chennai, he said there were over 120 streets in the city with more than three Covid-19 cases. The corporation officials were pasting stickers outside the houses of Covid patients and National Urban Livelihood Mission workers and sanitary staff had been told to check on the patients daily. Similar measures were being taken in other districts as well, Subramanian said.