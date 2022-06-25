STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Beds for Covid-19 patients readied at govt hospitals: Ma Subramanian

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said beds for Covid-19 patients were being readied in various government hospitals.

Published: 25th June 2022 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

If need be, King’s Institute in Chennai will be converted into a Covid-19 hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said beds for Covid-19 patients were being readied in various government hospitals. He told reporters that Covid-19 cases were doubling in several States, including Maharashtra. 

“The BA 4 and 5 variants spread rapidly all over the world and in India as well. In comparison, the rate of spread was slower in TN. Around 92% of the Covid-19 patients were  advised to be under home isolation. Only 8% required hospitalisation,” he said. 

Works were underway to establish more Covid Care Centres across TN for the use of those who couldn’t isolate themselves at home. This apart, 200-300 beds had been readied at various government hospitals.
“BA 4 and BA 5 variants don’t cause many deaths, unlike the Delta variant. It is, however, important to not drop one’s guard,” he further said. 

On the spike in cases in Chennai, he said there were over 120 streets in the city with more than three Covid-19 cases. The corporation officials were pasting stickers outside the houses of Covid patients and National Urban Livelihood Mission workers and sanitary staff had been told to check on the patients daily. Similar measures were being taken in other districts as well, Subramanian said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian COVID 19 Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp