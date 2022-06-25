Coimbatore police launch ‘Project Pallikkoodam’ to ensure students’ safety

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District (Rural) police on Friday launched ‘Project Pallikkoodam’, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the State, to ensure safety of school students. The initiative focuses on raising awareness about good/bad touch and cyber safety issues, said Superintendent of Police V Badri Narayanan.

With a new academic year beginning, police feel it is the right time to make students aware of such issues. Also, they hope the initiative will protect them from mental and physical trauma. The SP said,



"We have to create a safe environment for school students by improving their ability to identify problems by themselves. It is such a kind of initiative and will be implemented in each sub-division. Initially, we plan it as an outreach programme. Then trained police personnel along with staff of Child welfare officers will take it across 997 schools in the district.”

“A study was conducted in last two months about cases that were reported in the last two years related to crimes against children. Based on the ratio, several hot spots were identified and the program will go by it,” he said.

Besides launching the programme, the SP handed over 105 mobile phones, worth Rs 15.75 lakh, to their owners. As many as 235 mobile phones, worth Rs 35.25 lakh, were returned to the owners in the last three months, according to police.