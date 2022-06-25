STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
End to OPS-EPS fight may be a new start for AIADMK: P Kumar

Former MP and Tiruchy South district unit secretary P Kumar said, “Dual leadership created difficulties as it meant dual power centres.

CHENNAI: The groundswell of support for single leadership in the AIADMK seems to have spurred a new sense of enthusiasm among party workers. A few cadres, who supported it, say they have been facing internal tussles at all levels within the party as dual leadership created multiple factions.

Former MP and Tiruchy South district unit secretary P Kumar said, “Dual leadership created difficulties as it meant dual power centres. It was like too many cooks spoiling the broth.” T Kasiraman, IT wing functionary from Tiruchy, said if the party is headed by a single leader, cadres may not have to prove their mettle and loyalty to both. 

Former Namakkal district IT wing president Dhanapal Arumugam said, “AIADMK is a party that was launched to counter Karunanidhi and DMK’s wrongdoings. But OP Ravindranath praised Karunanidhi in the assembly. How can an AIADMK worker accept that?

Because of the dual leadership, the party was struggling to hold State-wide protests against the ruling party’s wrongdoings as every decision needed to be endorsed by both the leaders.” Though OPS served as a minister for 15 years, his son OP Ravindranath met CM MK Stalin with a demand to upgrade the Theni GH. OPS also praised the DMK government when EPS and other leaders were making charges against the government. OPS’ brother OP Raja also met VK Sasikala, he said.  

Another former AIADMK MLA told TNIE, “The AIADMK is known for its military discipline. To bring back that discipline and to get back people’s respect, workers wanted a single, decisive leadership.” 

