Extend liquor bottle buyback scheme, govt told

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Friday, directed the Tamil Nadu government to devise a scheme for buying back empty liquor bottles, which is to be implemented across the State. The court wants the details of the scheme submitted by July 15. The buyback scheme is already in place in The Nilgiris from May 15 and in other hill stations from June 15.

TASMAC Managing Director L Subramanian submitted a status report on the implementation of the scheme. He said, in a month starting from May 15, as many as 18.50 lakh empty liquor bottles (63%), out of 29.31 lakh sold, were collected under the scheme in The Nilgiris, where liquor is sold through 76 TASMAC retail outlets.

He added that the other hill stations, including Kodaikanal, Yercaud, and wildlife sanctuaries and national parks, where the scheme was enforced from June 15, accounted for 59% collection. The bottles would be disposed of through tenders, the MD said.

Under the buyback scheme, the TASMAC outlets will charge `10 extra over the retail price of a liquor bottle and the amount will be returned to the customer when the bottle is handed back to the retail outlet.

When the judges asked the TASMAC to extend the scheme to the entire State, the MD said the agency is already facing several difficulties in enforcing it in The Nilgiris. Yet the judges prodded for it.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran told them that he would get instructions from the government and get back to the court. However, the judges directed the State to devise the scheme for implementation across the State and submit the details by July 15.