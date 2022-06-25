Lack of shelter at Tiruchy village bus stop putting our lives at risk: Commuters

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Residents of Melavaladi and nearby villages in the district have been struggling for years owing to the lack of a proper bus shelter at their village stop. Residents alleged that, rain or shine, they are forced to wait in the open for buses to reach school, college, or office. Besides, there aren't enough bus services to cater to them during rush hour, they added.

According to sources, over 300 school and college students, and several men and women from Pudukkudi, Esanakorai, Melavaladi, and Therku Chathiram travel every day to Lalgudi and Chatiram bus stand from Melavaladi.



For years, they have been standing under the sun as the stop lacks a bus shelter. Residents alleged that government buses sometimes do not halt at the stop as there is no bus shelter. Students also complained about the lack of adequate buses during school hours. Complaints submitted to the panchayat and the collectorate have gone in vain, they alleged.

S Sangeetha a student, said, "Around 200 to 300 students board buses at the Melavaladi stop every day. Waiting in the hot sun is very difficult. The situation is much worse when it rains. Since there is no bus shelter, bus drivers are confused on where to halt. So, we are forced to stand almost in the middle of the road, risking our lives. Standing in the sun makes it very difficult for us to study after reaching school or college. We need a bus shelter as we cannot stand under the shade of trees or in front of shops."

Another student, M Suman, said, "Several accidents have taken place on the road. But, owing to the lack of a bus shelter, we are forced to move close to the middle of the road and signal the drivers to stop. Buses do not arrive in time, and that is another issue. At times, two buses arrive together or just skip our stop. It is difficult for the elderly, and women, to wait for long during summer and in the rains. Sometimes, people sit on the road as they are unable to stand for a long time."

When contacted, Lalgudi MLA A Soundarapandian told TNIE, "I heard that there was no place to build shelter at the Melavaladi stop. I am ready to build a shelter immediately with my funds if space is available there."