STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC wants criminal cases against cops taking mamool

Justice SM Subramaniam gave the direction while dismissing a petition filed by a policeman who sought to quash the action taken against him for collecting bribe.

Published: 25th June 2022 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saying that a public servant is expected to maintain utmost integrity and honesty while discharging public duties and responsibilities, the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government, particularly the Home Secretary and the DGP, to initiate steps to register criminal cases against police officials involved in collecting mamool (regular bribe).

Justice SM Subramaniam gave the direction while dismissing a petition filed by a policeman who sought to quash the action taken against him for collecting bribe. There should not be any room or scope for corruption allegations in the conduct of public servants, the judge said. Corruption is a devil and an anti-developmental phenomenon. It causes great injustice to the society at large, particularly to the poor and the downtrodden, he said. 

Blaming a few higher officials for turning a blind eye, the judge said corrupt practices not only entail demanding and accepting money but they exist in various forms. “In cases where receipt of mamool is traced out, criminal cases must be registered against police officials who had received it. Effective monitoring of these offences are imminent and warranted,” the court said. 

Referring to the prayer of the petitioner, Kumaradoss, who was punished in 2010 with reduction in timescale pay by three stages for three years for collecting `50 mamool twice a week from a bunkshop at Periyar Nagar in Chennai, Justice Subramaniam said the punishment was not disproportionate and dismissed the petition. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp