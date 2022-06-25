Madras HC wants criminal cases against cops taking mamool

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saying that a public servant is expected to maintain utmost integrity and honesty while discharging public duties and responsibilities, the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government, particularly the Home Secretary and the DGP, to initiate steps to register criminal cases against police officials involved in collecting mamool (regular bribe).

Justice SM Subramaniam gave the direction while dismissing a petition filed by a policeman who sought to quash the action taken against him for collecting bribe. There should not be any room or scope for corruption allegations in the conduct of public servants, the judge said. Corruption is a devil and an anti-developmental phenomenon. It causes great injustice to the society at large, particularly to the poor and the downtrodden, he said.

Blaming a few higher officials for turning a blind eye, the judge said corrupt practices not only entail demanding and accepting money but they exist in various forms. “In cases where receipt of mamool is traced out, criminal cases must be registered against police officials who had received it. Effective monitoring of these offences are imminent and warranted,” the court said.

Referring to the prayer of the petitioner, Kumaradoss, who was punished in 2010 with reduction in timescale pay by three stages for three years for collecting `50 mamool twice a week from a bunkshop at Periyar Nagar in Chennai, Justice Subramaniam said the punishment was not disproportionate and dismissed the petition.

