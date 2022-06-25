STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OPS no longer AIADMK coordinator, says EPS camp

Speaking after a meeting at Palaniswami’s residence, Shanmugam said, “Panneerselvam is now only a treasurer, and Palaniswami headquarters secretary.”

Published: 25th June 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File Photo | Martin Louis)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Edappadi K Palaniswami camp on Friday asserted that O Panneerselvam is no longer the coordinator of the AIADMK since the party’s general council did not ratify the amendments to the bylaws that created the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator and the election held to the two posts.

Former law minister C Ve Shanmugam, in a reply to OPS supporter S Vaithilingam’s contention that the July 11 meeting could not be called without the consent of party coordinator Panneerselvam, said the new presidium chairman Tamizhmagan Hussain now has the authority to summon the meeting. Palaniswami may be elected as the AIADMK general secretary at the meeting.

Speaking after a meeting at Palaniswami’s residence, Shanmugam said, “Panneerselvam is now only a treasurer, and Palaniswami headquarters secretary.” Meanwhile, Panneerselvam accompanied PM Modi and other leaders during filing of nomination papers by NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Friday.

‘Panneerselvam has not approached Election Commission’

Vaithilingam, speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, said Panneerselvam has not approached the Election Commission and that the purpose of his Delhi visit was to show his support to Murmu. While Vaithilingam claimed that if the coordinator and joint coordinator posts have become defunct, then all the general council members too would lose their posts, Shanmugam said the argument holds no water.

Shanmugam said last year, the bylaws were tweaked to retain and strengthen the dual system of leadership, favouring OPS and EPS. After the bylaws were amended, the two leaders were declared elected unopposed as coordinator and joint coordinator.

Shanmugam said that only this new amendment made to party bylaws on December 1, 2021, relating to the top two posts, needed ratification by the General Council that met on Thursday. Since all 23 resolutions were unanimously rejected by the council, the top posts cease to exist, he added.

Replying to a question on the legal validity of the July 11 meeting, Shanmugam said the support of one-fifth of the general council members was enough to convene the meeting. Meanwhile, Thamizhmagan Hussain who met Palaniswami, said the July 11 meeting would put an end to all the tussles in the party.

