Over 20 bills passed in TN Assembly wait for Guv’s nod

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At least 21 bills passed in the Assembly, including The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, are waiting in the Raj Bhavan for the approval of the Governor. Chief Minister MK Stalin met Governor RN Ravi on June 2 to urge him to assent to the bills. Even after 24 days of their meeting, the bills remain pending at the Raj Bhavan.

According to sources in the power corridors of the State, 21 bills, which were passed in the assembly during various sessions, remained pending with Raj Bhavan till June 24. Some of the important bills pending are The Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Bill, 2022, The Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and various others.

The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, aims to empower the State to appoint the vice-chancellors of the State universities under the administrative control of the Higher Education Department.

It may be recalled that, on June 9, the ruling party’s mouth organ Murasoli had criticised the Governor and quoted the Supreme Court judgement that “the Governor has no personal power to decide against the decision of the Cabinet” and the editorial added that there was nothing to consider in the dispatch by the government. He must consent to the state government’s bill.