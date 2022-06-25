STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Power utility launches probe into Rs 2.8 crore scam

According to an official source, when the accounts supervisor of the Pochampalli division was on leave, his assistant was made in-charge.

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The accounts department of the TANGEDCO has instructed Krishnagiri Electricity Distribution Circle (EDC) and the vigilance cell to probe accounts and revenue officials of the Pochampalli division in connection with misappropriation of Rs 2,80,55,769.

Chief Financial Controller (Revenue) K Malarvizhi, in her order accessed by TNIE, stated, “The superintending engineer of EDC is requested to instruct the field officers to reconcile the actual collections at section offices with corresponding bank remittances and also review the entries.” If any frauds were noticed, immediate action should be taken and reported to the vigilance cell, she added. 

“After verifying accounts of the past five years, the scam was discovered and the inspection team initiated an inquiry,” the source added. Sources in the vigilance department told TNIE that a final report would be submitted to the State-owned power utility for departmental action after completing a thorough investigation.

R Muralikrishnan, BMS (electricity wing) State organisation secretary said the training given to the accounts department was insufficient. It enabled the officials to exploit the loopholes and engage in such scams, he added. 

“Every year, TANGEDCO’s audit wing and the accounts general (AG) inspect all distribution circles across the State. But they did not find any illegal activities. This leads to the suspicion if they had examined the accounts accurately,” he said.

