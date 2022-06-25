STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches career guidance program for +2 students

Published: 25th June 2022 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin launches College Dream programme for Class 12 students. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin on Saturday launched a career guidance programme for plus two students. The programme titled, 'College Dream' comes under the Nan Mudhalvan scheme of the state government.

Information on various courses, including undergraduate and diploma, has been provided by industry experts and academics. Guidance will be given for selecting courses that are suitable for employment opportunities.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Science University (TANUVAS) and Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University have set up separate stalls for providing guidance to the students.

HCL will sign a memorandum of understanding with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation to skill government school students and employ them.

The Nan Mudhalvan scheme will be conducted in all districts from June 29 to July 3.

