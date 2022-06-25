STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN gets two innovation hubs, centre of excellence

TANCAM set up with support of Dassault System opened in Tidel Park

Published: 25th June 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurating TANCAM and two IICs in Sriperumbudur and Hosur on Friday; staff working at the newly opened centre in Chennai (right) | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the aim to usher in fourth industrial revolution and change the manufacturing eco-system of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Friday, inaugurated Tamil Nadu Centre of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing (TANCAM), established in partnership with Dassault System, and two Industrial Innovation Centres (IICs) in Sriperumbudur and Hosur.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for Tidel Neo Parks in Villupuram and Tiruppur districts to help IT companies open development centres in proximity to the talent pool available in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and to drive economic growth in these places.

Participating in an advanced manufacturing hub conclave held in Tidel Park in Chennai, Stalin said the Centre of Excellence (CoE) will help in refining TN’s industrial environment. The `212-crore TANCAM set up at Tidel Park in Chennai is one of the three Centres of Excellence planned by the State. The other two, Tamil Nadu Smart and Advance Manufacturing (TANSAM) set up by Siemens and TN Advanced Manufacturing Centre of Excellence (TAMCOE) to be operated in collaboration with GE Aviation, are expected to be commissioned in two months. 

The CM also launched an Industry 4.0 Maturity Index Survey in partnership with Infosys, IIT-Madras and University of Nottingham. Through this survey, companies will be able to evaluate, identify and develop measures to achieve their targets.

The collaboration with Dassault System to set up CoE will equip the State with latest technologies such as 3DEXPERIENCE platform to drive State’s commitment to up-skilling and future-ready innovation through modern design and engineering solutions. It will also enable the growth of various industries like aerospace, defence, automotive and electric vehicles. The training activities offered at the centre align with the government’s objectives under “Naan Mudhalvan” scheme to offer skill training and guidance programs for school and college students for a successful career. 

The two IICs established at Sipcot Parks in Sriperumbudur and Hosur at a cost of Rs 33.46 crore will nurture industrial innovation and accelerate adoption in partnership with Coimbatore Innovation and Business Incubator (CIBI) also known as Forge. Each facility with a buildup area of 23,500 square feet will consist of co-working spaces, meeting and event spaces, innovation labs with equipment and other resources.

The IICs will aid budding innovators and entrepreneurs in Industry 4.0 technologies to translate their ideas and innovations from lab to commercially-successful products for wider adoption by industries. Tamil Nadu’s vision is to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030 with the manufacturing sector alone contributing $250 billion. 

Rs 33.46 crore project
The two IICs established at Sipcot Parks in Sriperumbudur and Hosur at a total cost of Rs 33.46 crore will nurture industrial innovation and accelerate adoption in partnership with Coimbatore Innovation and Business Incubator (CIBI) also known as Forge

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
innovation hub Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp