TN gets two innovation hubs, centre of excellence

CHENNAI: With the aim to usher in fourth industrial revolution and change the manufacturing eco-system of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Friday, inaugurated Tamil Nadu Centre of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing (TANCAM), established in partnership with Dassault System, and two Industrial Innovation Centres (IICs) in Sriperumbudur and Hosur.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for Tidel Neo Parks in Villupuram and Tiruppur districts to help IT companies open development centres in proximity to the talent pool available in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and to drive economic growth in these places.

Participating in an advanced manufacturing hub conclave held in Tidel Park in Chennai, Stalin said the Centre of Excellence (CoE) will help in refining TN’s industrial environment. The `212-crore TANCAM set up at Tidel Park in Chennai is one of the three Centres of Excellence planned by the State. The other two, Tamil Nadu Smart and Advance Manufacturing (TANSAM) set up by Siemens and TN Advanced Manufacturing Centre of Excellence (TAMCOE) to be operated in collaboration with GE Aviation, are expected to be commissioned in two months.

The CM also launched an Industry 4.0 Maturity Index Survey in partnership with Infosys, IIT-Madras and University of Nottingham. Through this survey, companies will be able to evaluate, identify and develop measures to achieve their targets.

The collaboration with Dassault System to set up CoE will equip the State with latest technologies such as 3DEXPERIENCE platform to drive State’s commitment to up-skilling and future-ready innovation through modern design and engineering solutions. It will also enable the growth of various industries like aerospace, defence, automotive and electric vehicles. The training activities offered at the centre align with the government’s objectives under “Naan Mudhalvan” scheme to offer skill training and guidance programs for school and college students for a successful career.

The two IICs established at Sipcot Parks in Sriperumbudur and Hosur at a cost of Rs 33.46 crore will nurture industrial innovation and accelerate adoption in partnership with Coimbatore Innovation and Business Incubator (CIBI) also known as Forge. Each facility with a buildup area of 23,500 square feet will consist of co-working spaces, meeting and event spaces, innovation labs with equipment and other resources.

The IICs will aid budding innovators and entrepreneurs in Industry 4.0 technologies to translate their ideas and innovations from lab to commercially-successful products for wider adoption by industries. Tamil Nadu’s vision is to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030 with the manufacturing sector alone contributing $250 billion.

