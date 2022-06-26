STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
13-year-old boy steals Rs 20 lakh gold from home, shares booty with friends 

A senior police officer said Manikandan stole only one or two pieces of jewellery at a time.

Published: 26th June 2022 05:16 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 13-year-old boy from Nagamalai Pudukottai was booked on Friday for allegedly stealing 53 sovereigns worth Rs 20 lakh from his house over a period of one year. Two of his friends, aged 13 and 17, have also been booked in connection with the case. According to police, the incident came to light last month after the boy’s father noticed the gold missing.

The jewellery belonged to the boy’s sister, who is now in Rajasthan with her husband.

Manikandan* told his 13-year-old friend and classmate Ramesh* of Kochadai about the gold in his house and Ramesh* relayed this to his 17-year-old neighbour Guhan*, a school dropout. Police said it was Guhan who asked Manikandan to steal the jewellery and bring it to him. Both Manikandan and Ramesh were not aware of the value of the gold.

Guhan sold the jewellery, bought a new bike, and went on tours several times. He bought Manikandan a new mobile phone and gave him and Ramesh a few thousands of rupees every now and then. One day, Manikandan’s family noticed the new mobile phone and asked him how he got it. Manikandan lied to them that he bought it using the money he won playing online games, police said.

A senior police officer said Manikandan stole only one or two pieces of jewellery at a time. The police are yet to recover any of the jewellery pieces. None of the teenagers have been arrested so far.

*Names changed.

