30 medical college students test Covid positive in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: As many as 30 medical college students tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, which has steeply increased the total number of patients under treatment to 82 in the Thoothukudi district.A senior official from Thoothukudi medical college hospital said three students of Thoothukudi medical College had developed symptoms on the hostel campus at the Third Mile before testing positive.

Following this, Covid-19 tests were conducted on 200 other students, of which 30 students tested positive for the infection on Friday. Students who tested positive have been advised to remain quarantined at their respective hostels, and the online classes have been arranged for them, the senior official added.Repeated attempts to contact medical college dean Dr Rajendran went in vain.