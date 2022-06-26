Madurai: Madras HC livid as six accused seek bail second time

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Unhappy over police’s failure to arrest accused in three cases even after their anticipatory bail pleas were rejected, the Madurai Bench of the HC has directed the SPs of Virudhunagar and Dindigul and Madurai Commissioner to appear before it on Monday. Justice P Velmurugan passed the orders after six accused filed anticipatory bail pleas before for a second time.

The first case, registered by the Tallakulam police in Madurai, pertained to alleged cruelty against a woman by her husband and in-laws. The accused have filed a joint anticipatory bail petition. The second was an assault and criminal intimidation case registered by the Pandalgudi police in Virudhunagar. The third case was registered by the Batlagundu police of Dindigul against two people for allegedly stopping a Wakf Board employee from discharging his duty.

In all the three cases, the judge had already dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions. However, the accused were not arrested and they once again approached the HC seeking bail. Expressing shock, Justice Velmurugan said, “This only shows the lethargic attitude of the police towards the directions given by the court.”