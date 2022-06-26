STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pudukkottai art show that befits a king

Published: 26th June 2022

Rajappa working on the portrait of Rajagopal Tondaiman | Express

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The artworks on the kings of erstwhile Pudukkottai province, which are on display at the town hall as part of the four-day commemoration of the 100th birth anniversary of Rajagopal Tondaiman—its ninth and last ruler, are the focal point of the event.

Visitors, in particular, praise the creativity in portraying the first eight kings of the princely state in pencil sketches while resorting to a Thanjavur painting of Rajagopal Tondaiman, replete with American diamonds and gold foil. While the black and white sketches show how tradition is being preserved, the vibrant painting of the last ruler is because he is a familiar face among the masses, said brothers M Ayyappa and M Rajappa, the artists. They are the sons of renowned painter N Mariyappan (88).

Mentioning the idea of sketches on the first eight kings as theirs, Ayyappa added that people tend to connect better with black and white drawings.Rajagopala Tondaiman was a familiar face among the masses, the brothers  added. “We decided to do a Thanjavur painting as it was for a special occasion,” said Rajappa. American diamonds and original gold foil were specifically used in the artwork to highlight the details. The 3x2 canvas took 25 days to complete, he added. 

Saying that the American diamonds were placed on the frame using etching to make the painting lively, the brothers added that they wanted to take the back seat while their artworks tok the centre stage instead.   The artworks were also taken around town as part of the centenary anniversary commemoration.

