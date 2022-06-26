Thoothukudi police freeze bank accounts of drug peddlers to curtail drug abuse

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In a bid to control drug peddling cases, Thoothukudi police have begun freezing the bank accounts of the peddlers and their relatives to constrain them financially. Police officers claimed that the drug abuse has entrenched into the student community, and thus it needs multi-pronged actions.



With the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking observed on June 26, Indian Medical Association - Thoothukudi chapter secretary Dr S Sivasilam, who is also a psychiatrist, told TNIE that a lot of parents are taking their children in their mid-teens and early twenties for counselling to do away with the drugs. Drugs are common among youth because of peer pressure, self medications, performance improvement, experimentation and to feel grown-up, he said.



"Students are lured to consume cannabis prevailing among the student community as it helps to improve their performance, like enhancing memory power, and ward off exam fear, however, it is completely a myth," he further said. While drugs push people to commit crimes and deteriorate health conditions, it also instills suicidal tendencies when they are unable to be successful, Dr Sivasilam pointed out.



Professor R Ramesh Kannan, Head of the Department of Criminology at Kamaraj college said drug abuses are directly related to criminal cases as well. He said students got exposed to ganja (cannabis), heroin, and other opioid derivatives during the pandemic. He further recalled an incident of a girl college student subjected to drug abuse at a birthday party. Not only petty crimes, the addicts even commit major crimes for trivial issues, Kannan added.



As investigations reveal that at least 75% of the murder that happens in the coastal district is under the influence of alcohol and drug, the police sources said they are keen to make an onslaught on the drug supply chain in order to reduce the crime rate.



When contacted, Assistant Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh told TNIE that stringent actions have been taken against the peddlers. So far, over 350 FIRs have been registered against drug peddlers which include under-18 youth as well. Also, this year, we have registered one of the highest numbers of cases in the Thoothukudi district for the first time, he added.



Teenagers are canvassed to sell the sachets among the student community, he alleged.



To curtail the illicit trade of varieties of drugs, Chandeesh said actions have been initiated to intercept both the supply and demand sides. "While the suppliers are charged with an FIR, legal actions and detention under Goondas Act, awareness campaigns and counselling are focussed among the students and public to reduce the demand," he explained.



‘Over 180 bank accounts frozen’



As a part of the actions, as many as 182 bank accounts, having thousands of money, of the accused and their relatives involved in the drug peddling cases have been frozen, the Assistant SP said.



A police officer said due to the coercive police actions, the cost of ganja had also doubled in the locality. "The sachet which cost Rs 100 earlier has now hiked to Rs 250 rupees. This is because of the severe police raids and control measures," he noted.



Meanwhile, Thoothukudi SP L Balaji Saravanan has launched an initiative ‘Matrathai Thedi’ in colleges and schools, making students pledge to be away from alcohol and drugs.



Considering the future of the nation, Dr Sivasilam said awareness campaigns should be furthered among children and adolescent students in schools and colleges regarding the hazardous effect of drug abuse.