TN teacher aspirants want district-wise vacancy list

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Teachers who completed DTEd and BEd and have TET pass eligibility have urged the School Education Department to release district-wise vacancy lists with the names of the schools.G Premalatha, a teacher in Coimbatore, said, “The School Education Department allowed headmasters to appoint temporary teachers in vacant posts to take subjects under consolidated pay through the school management committee (SMC). The department, in a release, informed that 13,331 posts are vacant in primary and higher secondary schools across the State.”

“As the department did not release the name of the schools in each district, teachers have to go to nearby government schools to check details. Considering this, the department must instruct CEOs to release vacancy details with subject and school names,” she urged.

Tamil Nadu BEd Computer Science Unemployed Graduate Teachers Association general secretary V Kumareshan said, “Last academic year, the department had appointed temporary teachers for Classes 11 and 12 in government higher secondary schools, except for Computer Science. We were disappointed.” “This time too, the department has not informed about appointing temporary teachers for Computer Science for those classes till now,” he urged.

M Dharmaraj of Chinnathadagam in Coimbatore, said, “I cleared TET in 2013 and attended the certification programme conducted by the school education department in 2014. I have been waiting for a teaching job for eight years now.” Dharmaraj works at a private pledge firm.