‘Amma certified my loyalty to party & people’: O Panneerselvam

By Express News Service

MADURAI/THANJAVUR: Reiterating that he enjoyed the backing of AIADMK cadre, party coordinator O Panneerselvam on Sunday said the people of Tamil Nadu would hand down judgement on those who were creating problems within the party. Addressing the media at Madurai airport, Panneerselvam said the cadre of the party was fully aware of who was behind the unitary leadership tussle.

“My loyalty to the party and the people was certified by Amma (former chief minister J Jayalalithaa). The AIADMK is a humanitarian party and it should function in adherence to the cadre’s feelings,” he added.

Hundreds of supporters gathered at the airport to extend their support to Panneerselvam, who later left for Periyakulam. Cadre also welcomed him and raised slogans in his support at Usilampatti, Kanavai, Andipatti, Theni and Periyakulam.

Meanwhile, AIADMK deputy coordinator R Vaithilingam, who is with the Panneerselvam camp, said the party General Council meeting that was called for on July 11 will not be held. Addressing media persons at Thanjavur on Sunday, Vaithilingam claimed that the 600 people who allegedly created a ruckus during the General Council meeting on June 23 were not members of the General Counsel.

“The General Council members and district secretaries did not speak during the meeting. As the function was held in an undignified manner, and in violation of rules and court orders, we staged a walkout. Following the meeting, the support for Panneerselvam has been swelling among party cadre and even those functionaries, who had their differences, have been returning to the Panneerselvam camp,” he added.