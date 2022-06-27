Governor Tamilisai is acting like super CM, says Narayanasamy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is heading meetings and acting like Puducherry's super chief minister while Rangasamy has become a dummy CM, said former chief minister V Narayanasamy.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, the senior Congress leader said, "Two days ago, the L-G headed a review meeting regarding measures to be taken to obtain approval for the Union Home Ministry for pending schemes. The CM is supposed to conduct these meetings as this power does not rest with Lieutenant Governors."

"In Puducherry, the Ministry has rights to take decisions regarding land-related things. I received information that land ownership authority rights were given to the L-G to hand over government lands to private players. We won't accept handing over a single inch of land to private players, and will stage a protest against this," he said. As of Sunday, 35 Union Ministers visited Puducherry, but none could bring one paise to Puducherry, the Congress leader added.

"During my regime, I was able to get 10% additional Central funds, but Rangasamy only got 1.56%. This government does not worry about its residents but bargains with foreign liquor companies for bribes," the former chief minister charged, adding that sale of ganja is high in the city and infrastructure is in poor condition. " If this continues, Puducherry will become backward," he said.

Why did the Centre not appoint a permanent Lieutenant Governor for Puducherry? he asked. Speaking about the issue at JIPMER, Narayanasamy said, "For the first time in the history of the hospital, teachers staged protests. The Union and Puducherry governments have spoiled Puducherry. Rulers should correct themselves and concentrate on people's welfare schemes."

'Youth will be affected by Agnipath'

"We can't train military personnel through Agnipath. The Union Government has said there will be six months training, three and half years of duty. Youngsters will be sent home after that and their future will be affected. " said Narayanasamy. He added that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi ordered protests against the scheme in all the constituencies of Puducherry, and the protest will take place on Monday.